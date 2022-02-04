featured, bream, flathead, whiting, mud crabs, Hastings River, Lake Cathie, Port Macquarie, fishing

It seems the sublime, although humid, weather of late is coming to an abrupt end, with a stretch of south easterly winds and the rain we have had this week and what's coming over the weekend. In the estuaries, flathead remain consistent with some terrific fish nearing a metre on offer. Lures, whitebait and pilchards have all been well worth throwing. Whiting numbers have also improved in line with improved water clarity. Around Pelican Island and up Limeburners are both worth a look on either worms or surface lures. A few nice bream and tarwhine have been on offer around the breakwalls, with the better results during evening sessions using prawns and yabbies. Larger mulloway models have proven elusive but there are plenty of juvenile fish upriver, which is a good sign for the future. Lake Cathie has again produced some terrific prawns, although results have varied from night to night, and on occasion hour to hour. Mud crabs have also been terrific in Lake Cathie, as well up the Hastings and Maria rivers. Some reasonable bream to around a kilogram have been taken from Lighthouse and North beaches, with the average size more in line with what we expect in winter. Along with the bream, a few well-conditioned whiting have been caught on worms and pipis, while the occasional school mulloway remains active after dark. Lighthouse has produced a few reasonable tailor, mainly just on dusk. Off the rocks, tailor numbers and quality are reasonable with Point Plomer and Diamond Head faring best, while Lighthouse is also worth a throw. Most ledges are holding bonito with Point Perpendicular proving very consistent. Some nice blackfish are also around Plomer Offshore, while ocean condition were terrific until the south easterly change arrived, bar conditions have deteriorated to the point where many say it is as bad as they have seen in 20 years. There is no defined lead line with swell direction and size, together with tidal flow, seeing safe passage vary considerably from hour to hour. At times the bar has been impassable with any degree of safety. As such, extreme caution is advised, particularly on the run-out tide. Those who have been out report the current is still raging, at times in excess of four knots close-in. Bottom fishing has been limited to the very close-in reefs, with a few snapper on offer, while Barries Bay has been worth a look for cobia and mackerel, although you will need to battle the sharks if and when you hook a fish.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/57c79cbb-a838-42f1-87d5-6054a2765150.jpg/r0_933_2078_2107_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg