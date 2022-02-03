newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie General Practitioner Bill Strain believed retirement was imminent before the coronavirus pandemic hit Australia in 2020. He's been working at a medical centre's COVID vaccination clinic one or two days per week, depending on demand. "I'm now past the usual retirement age," Dr Strain said. "Although I have known many general practitioners who have worked throughout their 70s and even into their 80s, I didn't have any intention to do it." However, Dr Strain recognised the importance of the vaccination effort in addressing the pandemic. "I put my hand up for that," he said. Port Macquarie General Practitioner Marion Lynn visits aged care centres in Port Macquarie and Kempsey to care for residents, as well as the community of Comboyne. Dr Lynn said staff are making sacrifices when attending work. "There have been COVID outbreaks in various aged care facilities and it's really tough on the staff," she said. "There are staff shortages but everyone is still really positive and pulling together as best they can." Dr Lynn said staff are at high risk of contracting COVID, despite the implementation of strict health protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus. "It's frightening because you're always worried about your health and potentially passing it onto family members as well," she said. Dr Strain's clinic has adapted to meet demand for vaccinations and is continuing to function. "This is despite staff being asked to take on new roles and absences due to illness," he said. The Mid North Coast Local Health District has acknowledged the pandemic's impact on staff working across hospitals and services. "It's a difficult time and everyone is working together in an environment where there are high levels of COVID-19 in the community, and there is an increased incidence of furloughed staff," the district's chief executive Stewart Dowrick said. "We are monitoring the situation daily to ensure that we have adequate staff across all specialties, to provide quality patient care and a safe working environment." Dr Strain said the importance of vaccinations should not be underestimated. "Fifty million people died 100 years ago during the Spanish Flu era and there was no vaccine," he said. "Five and a half million have died of COVID so far, and vaccinations will help reduce the eventual total by the time this pandemic finishes." Dr Strain has experienced other crises in his lifetime. "The HIV/AIDS pandemic has had a death toll worldwide of about 36 million since the 1980s ," he said. "Australian families lost their loved ones during the Vietnam war. "I remember there was a dread of a global nuclear war that would potentially wipe us all out during the Cold War." When Dr Strain eventually does retire, and once the COVID pandemic is over, he is looking forward to holding his grandson in Amsterdam for the first time. Dr Lynn is also looking forward to travelling and seeing family in the UK. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/11da1283-c176-4e5d-aff5-febd1fe60886.jpg/r1_0_1275_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg