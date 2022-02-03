newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Telegraph Point Public School students are more excited than most to be back in the classroom for the 2022 school year. The school's 145 year history was swept away during the March 2021 floods that left the village community devastated. Desks, chairs, carpets, books and children's paintings were strewn across the play area at the school, as clean-up crews moved in to start work on gutting what was left of the buildings. While clean-up work got underway, the school's 130 students went on a big school adventure to their temporary home at Hastings Secondary College's Westport campus. A section of the high school was re-purposed into six primary classrooms for the Telegraph Point students who were left displaced. In May last year, demountable classrooms arrived in the first steps to repair the school, allowing students to return to their school. After an ever-changing and challenging year, Telegraph Point Public School students are now back in their original classrooms for the 2022 school year. Principal Duncan Adams said students are excited to be back. "At our end of year assembly in December I was able to announce that students would be returning to their new refurbished classrooms at the start of the 2022 school year," he said. "That announcement was met with optimism and celebration from the students. "There was a sense of relief that our school was returning to normal." Locals would have noticed the school once again take shape during the school holidays, with finishing touches still to be carried out around the school grounds. Around 98 per cent of the work has been completed. "There's been a lot of work that has gone into it," Mr Adams said. "Having it be a new school year and new buildings for the students has been quite special. They were beside themselves when they walked through the school gates this week." The classrooms are state-of-the-art with a range of furniture that will help support all learning styles, including ottomans and stools, as well as traditional classroom furniture. "The Year 3 and Year 4 classrooms can also be opened up to create one large room when needed," Mr Adams said. Although it has been a difficult and challenging year for staff and students at Telegraph Point Public School, Mr Adams said the one focus for teachers has been the education of their students. "Throughout the whole process our students have adapted and have shown resilience. They really rolled with the punches," he said. "The one constant throughout all of the challenges over the past year has been the continuity of our students' learning. Having the same teacher in front of them no matter what classroom they were in and making sure their learning wasn't interrupted by everything else that was happening." Mr Adams also said it's a relief to see the school come to life once again. "It's been wonderful to have our teachers and students back on site," he said. "It really is like a reboot for the school. It's now fully modernised and equipped for future focus learning in 2022 and beyond." The school would like to thank the community, the P&C Group and all stakeholders for their unrelenting support during a very challenging 12 months.

