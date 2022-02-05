news, latest-news,

Braden Saggers and Kye Taylor didn't want to start what they couldn't finish. It's why they'll have plenty on their plate during the 2022 AFL North Coast season when they split their time between coaching both Port Macquarie Magpies' women's and men's senior sides. Saggers admitted they were satisfied with the culture they had instilled into the girls' side so when former senior coach Matt Clarke left due to family commitments, they stuck their hand up. "It's going to be a heap of work and I wouldn't have thought twice about doing it if it wasn't for Kye being the other person that helped me," Saggers said. "We both share the same ideas, we both get inspired by the same things and we both want to develop footy on the North Coast in the same way." "We were already tossing up the idea of doing both so it was just a matter of time before we pulled the trigger." The duo want to see the Magpies become a powerhouse not only in the AFL North Coast competition, but in a broader sense. Having the backing of a committed committee will no doubt help them along the way. "I feel like in a town like Port Macquarie which is so heavily run by rugby league, maybe the sense of everyone being a part of something bigger might create a nice atmosphere," Saggers said. "Then when we come to game days and start seeing the success we're going to see with the hard work we're putting in, everyone will jump on board. "People want to be part of the same belief that anything is possible with a bit of hard work and commitment." Saggers and Taylor both know it's going to take a lot of hard work which will require a team effort where everyone chips in and plays their part. It will include on the training paddock and they're excited about it. "The back half of the women's training will be incorporated into the warm-up of the men's training so it gives the players a chance to mingle with each side which really helps the girls develop their skills by being able to interact with drills with the senior side. "It gives the male players almost a bit more responsibility in a leadership sense because they all want to help and they all want the best for the club." Saggers and Taylor want to shift the spotlight away from other codes - like rugby league - and onto some of the other winter sports. They know the an important part of that plan is for the club to be successful and they think they can be. "We built so much momentum in 2021 that just got taken away from us so it feels like this year is the year of unfinished business for us on the field," Saggers said. "Off the field we want to create an environment that is welcoming and we want to create a bit of excitement with a real team and community vibe so in five years we can bridge that gap between junior footy that is so popular at the moment. "Becoming a real force will enable us to try to hold onto those young men and women who can transition and be the next leaders. Then there are people who are new to town that see AFL is a viable option that's not just rugby league or rugby union."

