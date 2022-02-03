newsletters, editors-pick-list, David Gearing, Port City Bowling Club, RSA, NSW government, hospitality, Responsible Service of Alcohol

A state government initiative to help people get a start in the hospitality industry will remove a cost burden for job-hunters, Port City Bowling Club's CEO says. David Gearing welcomed the state government's decision to fund 5000 Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) courses to support workers to enter the hospitality industry and help ease the staff pressure on licensed hospitality venues. Mr Gearing said the initiative would give people an extra incentive to join the industry. "Taking that cost away I think allows anyone to get a casual or full-time job to enter into our industry," he said. Mr Gearing said the club was seeing more job applications from university students with the opening of the border to international students and university students returning to campus. Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie will begin on-campus classes for session one, 2022, on February 28. Mr Gearing said the state government's RSA initiative would be a great help, especially for first year university students. "It helps them make a decision to go into hospitality," he said. Port City Bowling Club employed 12 staff during January. The free RSA courses, under the state government initiative, will be available from February 7 through TAFE NSW and private providers which already offer government subsidised programs. NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the free courses would allow more people to get the qualifications they needed to enter the workforce during this critical time. "The hospitality sector makes up over two per cent of total gross value added to the NSW economy and supports more than 300,000 jobs, which is why we are committed to supporting this critical industry," Mr Kean said. "By providing these free RSA courses we are not just supporting the hospitality sector during the current downturn, but are supporting the future of people who pick up an extra qualification courtesy of NSW government funding." Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said the funding would help thousands of people gain the skills to enter an in-demand industry. "Staff shortages are adversely impacting the hospitality sector which is why we are supporting more people to obtain skills and work to drive our economic recovery," Mr Anderson said. Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said refresher RSA courses would also be available free of charge from February 7 until the end of June. "We are encouraging former hospitality workers to return to the sector by allowing anyone whose RSA competency card has expired within the past two years, or will expire before 30 June, to complete a short online refresher course to renew their certification for free," Mr Henskens said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/2c192d7e-886d-46b9-9712-ea8ddc689146.jpg/r0_256_4032_2534_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg