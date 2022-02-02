news, latest-news,

3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars The beach is your playground at this lush tropical oasis. Surrounded by exotic gardens and within walking distance to the idyllic Dunbogan Beach, this secluded home is one not to miss. This gorgeous property boasts three generous bedrooms with an ensuite to the main, as well as a home office or multipurpose room. The light-filled interior and well-designed floorplan allow multiple living options that effortlessly flow out to the large Balinese inspired deck. You also have access to the community facilities, including the private tennis court, a BBQ deck, and the community hall is available for hire for your own parties. Perfectly positioned in the quiet and secure Timbarra Estate, this property is just 350m to Dunbogan Beach, and only a 700m walk to the edge of the pristine Gogleys Lagoon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/eee4335c-1780-4164-83d4-828f14e33a5e.jpg/r0_317_6240_3843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg