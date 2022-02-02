newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie's Kooloonbung Creek is known by early conservationists as the town's Green Lung. Port Macquarie local Krissa Wilkinson, has conducted extensive research into the work by early conservationists and highlighted the significance of their legacy on World Wetlands Day (Wednesday, February 2). "They used the term 'Green Lung' when they were working to save this pocket of wetland, which is located in the centre of town," she said. "There's been recent research about the importance of maintaining our wetlands, due to climate change." World Wetlands Day marks the anniversary of the Convention on Wetlands, which was adopted as an international treaty in 1971. From 1974 to 1985, resident Cath Le Page and the Port Macquarie Conservation Society (PMCS) lobbied council and the state government to protect the precious wetlands of Port Macquarie from development. Krissa said Cath and the PMCS would have been proud Kooloonbung Creek remains protected and is well maintained by volunteers who are part of Friends Of Kooloonbung Nature Park. Janet Watson is a member of Friends Of Kooloonbung Nature Park, a group which has been established for nearly 30 years. "We appreciate what wetlands have to offer," she said. Janet said it's important for people to consider all factors which influence the ecosystems of wetlands, including water quality. "We have to think about what's coming through storm water drains into this system," she said. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council conducts regular water monitoring of Kooloonbung Nature Park. According to council's management plan, the park forms a critical habitat link to a wider coastal conservation network, assisting in the linkage of hinterland National Parks and public land in the region with the coast. Krissa created a guided audio walk through the wetland, along with Michael Eddie and Rachel Jackett who narrates. The guided tour works to educate the community and visitors about the significance of Kooloonbung Creek's environment and the people who fought hard to protect it. To participate in the audio tour, people can download the free izi.TRAVEL app and search for Kooloonbung Creek Nature Park. The March 2021 floods damaged some sections of boardwalk within the park and are set to be fixed, so people can continue to enjoy the wetland areas. Friends Of Kooloonbung Nature Park is open to new volunteers. For more information email jandrmoir@gmail.com

