Youth service providers across the Mid North Coast will join together this month for a networking event aimed at improving support for young people. The MNC Youth Workers Conference is a two-day professional development workshop and is open to people who work with children and young people between the ages of 12 and 25. YP Space outreach manager Deb Tougher said around 80 youth workers will be attending the conference. "We did plan to have 150 tickets to the event, but that had to be cut down because of Covid," she said. "There will be people attending who work with young people across the Mid North Coast from Taree to Coffs Harbour." The conference will include a number of keynote speakers, workshops, a Q & A panel and will provide an opportunity to share ideas and network. "A lot of youth worker training has to be done in Sydney or Newcastle. We wanted to have a conference here for Mid North Coast organisations to give them a chance to network and learn new skills closer to home," Ms Tougher said. "There will be the chance for youth workers to ask leaders in our sector questions and learn from them. "All of this information and skills will be filtered down to the young people that we work with and will benefit them in the way that we offer our services and support." The MNC Youth Workers Conference will be held at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie on February 16 and 17. Sponsors of the event include Mission Australia Housing, Legal Aid, Cooperative Legal Service Delivery Program (CLSD), ETC, YP Space MNC, Community Housing LTD, My Foundations, TAFE NSW and Charles Sturt University.

