Do your homework to be ready when business support program applications open as cash flow will be vitally important, a business leader says. Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast chair Kieren Dell also urged businesses to understand the criteria and talk to Service NSW as early as possible, if unsure. The state government has released a financial support package of more than $1 billion to benefit eligible businesses and the performing arts hard hit during the Omicron outbreak. The 2022 Small Business Support Program, which is part of the package, includes a payment of up to $5000 a week (20 per cent of payroll) for businesses with turnover between $75,000 and $50 million with a 40 per cent downturn in January and projections to do the same into February. That program is for the month of February only with applications expected to open in mid-February. The Small Business Fees and Charges Rebate Program is extended to $3000 and can include half of the costs incurred to buy workplace rapid antigen tests. Commercial landlord relief has been extended until March 13. Mr Dell said the Small Business Support Program was not as good as the original JobSaver program, and a few more details were needed, but it was a good program. "I think the issues with it are despite taking so long to come out with the announcement, they haven't been very clear about some of the ways it works in practice," he said. "Whether it is the difference between survival or not survival, I don't think so for most, but for smaller businesses it may well be, particularly cafes and restaurants, I think have struggled through the summer." Mr Dell is also the CEO of Majestic Cinemas. The December Spider-Man release proved popular. "We found we were running at probably 75 to 80 per cent of a normal summer period in the last half of December through to the first week of January and then it seemed to fall in a heap about 7th or 8th of January," Mr Dell said. "It might well be the tourists went home, people were scared by Omicron and it fell away pretty quickly over the rest of January." Mr Dell said a challenge over the summer was trying to manage staff with COVID cases and close contact isolation requirements. Meanwhile, Business NSW regional manager Kellon Beard welcomed the business support package. "Business has been crying out for support because of the dramatic impacts that Omicron has had on their operations, especially on the Mid North Coast in what many hoped would be their busiest time," he said. "The government has done a great job in designing a package that will help a wide variety of business owners who've suffered a downturn in their operations through no fault of their own, and now what's important is that the money gets out the door and into the hands of those most in need." Premier Dominic Perrottet said the targeted package provided support for businesses which experienced cashflow issues and the immediate economic impacts of the Omicron outbreak. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the support package would provide a statewide response to the Omicron wave of the pandemic, targeting those businesses that needed it the most.

