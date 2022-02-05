newsletters, editors-pick-list,

South West Rocks has been recognised for its beautiful scenery after Horseshoe Bay was named the second best beach in Australia for 2022. As a part of Tourism Australia's bid to encourage regional travel, a list of the top 20 beaches in the country was released, with first place going to Misery Beach in WA. Local resident Joy Proudfoot said she knows what her favourite beach in Australia is. "I think it's absolutely wonderful, but I think they are wrong, I think it is the best beach in Australia," Mrs Proudfoot said. "It's great to think that South West Rocks has been honoured in that way, and they are recognising something that many people have known for years." South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club President, Rob McDonagh said he was very pleased. "SWR has always been known as one of the jewels in the Macleay Valley. It is one of only a few north-facing beaches on the east coast of Australia. Being popular with both locals and visitors alike," he said. Mr McDonagh said that although beautiful, he still urges the public to be safe, as small beaches can often be deceiving. "Horseshoe Bay can become quite treacherous at times with reoccurring rips at both ends of the bay, which result in a few rescues throughout the year," Mr Mcdonagh said. The list was compiled by beach ambassador Brad Farmer, who has been writing about beaches for almost 40 years and has visited most of Australia's accessible beaches in his research travels. "It's summer again and after a long year of lockdowns, Australians everywhere are keen to finally get some sand between their toes and holiday at home this year on the world's most diverse and magnificent selection of beaches," Mr Farmer said. The final list was:

