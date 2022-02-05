newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Old Bottlebutt Tree at Herons Creek has stood proudly rooted in the ground for hundreds of years. But what is the history behind this magnificent environmental wonder? Who discovered the tree and why has it lasted all this time - in a place which has historically been known for its booming timber industry? According to the Forestry Corporation the Old Bottlebutt is the largest Red Bloodwood (Corymbia gummifera) tree in the southern hemisphere. Forestry NSW senior stewardship manager Kathy Lyons said the Red Bloodwood does not grow naturally in gully locations. "It was probably seeded in the location when the surrounding forest was much drier, open and grassy due to traditional Aboriginal burning," she said. The organisation estimates the tree is over 200 years old, is 52 metres tall and has a recorded girth of over 16 metres. Old Bottlebutt is situated in an area of the Burrawan State Forest, and nestled between regrowth blackbutt forest and timber plantations. "While the area has been harvested for around a century, Old Bottlebutt and the surrounding dry rainforest have been protected by strict environmental management practices, designed to conserve vegetation along water courses and protect unique flora and fauna," a Forestry Corporation document outlines. According to newspaper articles, Herons Creek resident Steve Latham discovered the tree in the 1940s. The Hastings Gazette newspaper published an article in February, 1976 to celebrate Mr Latham's achievements throughout his career with the NSW Forestry Commission. Mr Latham spent 46 years working within the organisation, after starting when he was 18-years-old. He was responsible for Queens Lake and Burrawan State Forests, to the north of Herons Creek. Mr Latham progressed to foreman status in 1942 and held the special foreman status since 1954. "He has always shown a great love for the forests and has been of particular value to the Commission, via his good understanding of forest improvement and regeneration techniques," according to the Hastings Gazette article. Mr Latham's daughter-in-law Daphne Latham still lives at Laurieton. Mrs Latham remembers her father-in-law as being family orientated and community minded. "He was a quiet man, a violin player and really wonderful family man," she said. Mrs Latham said it's incredible the tree has survived for hundreds of years, despite bushfires in the region and a booming timber industry. Herons Creek Trail Committee coordinator Martin Parish recently submitted a grant application to the NSW Government, for a plaque to be located at the tree to acknowledge Mr Latham's efforts. "Steve was light years ahead of his era when it came to the conservation of distinguished old growth forest; in particular The Bottlebutt Tree," Mr Parish said. "Its European history has never been told and the work of Steve Latham, his management and preservation techniques need to be acknowledged, as this significant contribution and story completes the amazing story that only the locals knew and treasured." The location of the Old Bottlebutt was the gold winner for best new tourism development at the 2014 NSW Tourism Awards and the 2014 North Coast Tourism Awards. Destination NSW acknowledges and respects Aboriginal people as the state's first people and nations and recognises Aboriginal people as the traditional owners and occupants of New South Wales land and water. For more information about the Old Bottlebutt, please visit the Forestry Corporation's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/5f15ea64-15e2-4964-bc61-e06a37adf8e9.jpg/r0_136_720_543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg