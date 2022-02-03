newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After two years without a game the Port Macquarie Dolphins under-20 girls had one last competitive shot with the association at Sutherland last weekend. Playing in a one-off Basketball NSW tournament before they all go in different directions due to jobs, university and travel the girls fell 68-53 to Moss Vale Magic in the final. It was the same group of girls who were poised to give the under-18 division a shake before COVID struck. Coach Nick Prior said it was a satisfying "cameo" tournament for a side he had managed to take through most of their junior careers. "It was a stopgap under-20 tournament because this group missed out on their last year of 18s," he said. "(Basketball NSW) offered this up as something to bridge the gap between juniors, youth league and state league. "It was a nice little cameo to finish on and was a little bit out of the blue so it was good to have another crack with them." The Dolphins won all their games to progress to the final before the Magic avenged a defeat to Port Macquarie earlier in the tournament. "It's a massive weekend in terms of playing five fully-timed representative games in a weekend where you're coming off a small preparation and then into it," Prior said. "It was a challenging weekend, but the girls went really well." Monique Rudder was the team's leading scorer throughout the tournament and Prior admitted the scoreline blew out in the final as they chased the game in the final minutes. "For whatever reason a few things went against us in the final and they couldn't get it going," he said. "It was one of those games a bit like quicksand where the harder they struggled the deeper they fell in it. "It only got away from us in the last couple of minutes where we were trying to see if we could pull the win out." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/6662d61d-a7e0-446d-b5f8-79175f7507cb.jpg/r3_280_5470_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg