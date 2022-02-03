featured,

Port Macquarie will use the experience they gained from the Surf Life Saving NSW country championships to guide them at Dee Why Beach this weekend. The club's female surfboat crew - Gun Mums - are fresh from winning two gold and a silver medal at Cape Hawke last weekend as they look ahead to the second round of the Ocean Thunder Surf Boat Series. Ocean Thunder is an annual professional elite surfboat series held in Sydney that attracts the best surf rowers in the world. Port Macquarie crew member Nikki Stafford said there was an element of risk and reward about their country championships win, but it was all worth it ahead of this weekend. Now they needed to go an extra step further. "The surf was really challenging; they said we needed to wear helmets so we put our helmets on but we caught the last two waves which were probably the waves of the day," she said. "We didn't roll it so that was a bonus." It wasn't without a few nervous moments along the way when 75 percent of the boat was out of the water during a race. "We got tossed and turned and were hanging onto anything just to stay in the boat so that's always a bonus," Stafford said. "It was basically the pinnacle of boatmanship and people who used all their skills to tackle the waves. It was not for the faint-hearted." The testing shore dump at One Mile Beach saw a number of clubs pull their crews out of races, but Port Macquarie welcomed the challenge. Any experience they could gain from what were again likely to be challenging conditions in Sydney this weekend would be a bonus. "We don't want to get hurt and we don't want to damage our boat or any oars or anything, but we thought 'this is what Dee Why is going to be like'," Stafford said. "It was a bit of a risk too, but we trusted our sweeps calls and we survived." Stafford admitted they were starstruck in their first race at Ocean Thunder last month, but now they were confident they had what it takes to compete. "We're a country crew and we turned up on the beach as Port Macquarie who has never, ever been to anything elite ever so there was a lot of looking around," she said. "It took us a few races to get our feet, but once we got a start we were alright and with the confidence from the weekend as well as our training, we'll trust the process. "It's all about the experience anyway; we're hitting out against the big crews and we're loving every minute of it."

