The Young Citizen of the Year is committed to changing perceptions around having a learning difference. Georgia Ryan has advocated for people with dyslexia and other specific learning difficulties after she was diagnosed with dyslexia and dysgraphia in her final year of primary school. The 16-year-old was named Young Citizen of the Year in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Australia Day Awards. She has been a committed youth ambassador for Dyslexia Mid North Coast for the past three years and spearheaded the Go Red for Dyslexia awareness campaign the past two years. Other achievements include being a keynote speaker at events, securing 4325 signatures on her learning difficulties education petition to date and global recognition as a dyslexia warrior. Georgia said she was so incredibly proud to win the Young Citizen of the Year Award. "It was such an amazing honour just to be nominated, especially alongside both Billie Ashton and Georgia Instrell, both inspiring advocates for Revive Lake Cathie, and I still can't believe it was my name that was read out," she said. Read more: "I'm so incredibly grateful to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council for the honour, especially winning for a cause that is so personal to me." Georgia said she wanted to change perceptions around having a learning difference so it was seen in a more positive way and normalising the way the rest of the world saw those with dyslexia so that the stigma no longer existed. "I would love to have encouraged even just one young person to realise that dyslexia does not have to define them," the MacKillop College student said. Georgia said dyslexia was not a disease but people with dyslexia thought and learnt differently as their brains were wired in a different way. She said dyslexia occurred on a continuum, which meant it ranged from mild to severe, and dyslexia was like a fingerprint in that no two dyslexics would have the same combination of issues or strengths. Georgia encourages meaningful conversation by openly sharing her experiences of living with dyslexia. "I would love other kids to know that it is OK to embrace their dyslexia and not try and hide it, because other people's perceptions won't change unless we change the way we view ourselves, so I guess seeing my dyslexia in a more positive light and by not letting it define me has helped me and seems to have helped others," she said. "Having dyslexia really has taken me on the most amazing journey and has helped me to meet the most amazing friends, not just here at home but all over the world." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/2bf37c67-3af0-4c87-a5f5-1036756dcfd9.jpg/r0_166_1190_838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg