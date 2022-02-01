newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has outlined the organisation's plan to combat challenges posed by COVID-19. Council is being impacted across several areas, from operations and staffing, through to procurement and service delivery. High case numbers in the region have forced staff to isolate, meaning teams in essential services like sewer, water and waste could be impacted, while supply chain issues have also seen certain materials needed for key projects hard to procure. As a result, prices have soared due to demand. Council is taking these matters seriously. Earlier this month council enacted its Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to monitor how staff are coping and how we can continue delivering solutions to best service the community. This has involved regular meetings to assess staffing situations, reduced hours at Customer Service Centres and monitoring advice around isolation. Council has also adopted a policy to mandate vaccinations for staff, after an intensive consultation process and risk assessment against Work Health & Safety responsibilities. The staff consultation period spanned over three months and included meetings, Q&A sessions with representatives from NSW Health about the virus and the vaccines, and a staff feedback survey. CEO Dr Clare Allen says it was a difficult decision - however the organisation is working compassionately with individuals that will be impacted on a case-by-case basis, to determine the next steps. "There are obviously many complex issues at play here," she said. "Our organisation is made up of real people, incredible people, who are passionate about the work they do, and the communities they serve. We understand there are valued staff who will be impacted by this. It is not something we have done lightly. "There are no simple solutions and we are navigating our way through this based on advice from experts - with staff and community safety at the forefront. "Our essential staff work closely with others in the community, in face to face roles. As always, we are prioritising the safety of our staff, and the people we service. "As a large local employer, we believe we need to show leadership in this uncertain time. "We have a responsibility to our staff and to the community - and to other businesses in our region to lead by example." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

