A Camden Haven campaign to remove African Tulip Trees is continuing to gain momentum and its hoped awareness will spread up the Mid North Coast. Bonny Hills Landcare African Tulip Tree coordinator Jim Marchment has been removing trees in the area for years, as they pose a threat to the survival of native bees. The African Tulip tree is native to tropical Africa and is popular as an ornamental garden or street tree in northern New South Wales due to its showy, red tulip-shaped flowers. It's a restricted invasive plant under the Queensland Biosecurity Act 2014 and can not be sold or traded there. According to the NSW DPI website, the African Tulip Tree hasn't been listed as a priority weed to control and treat for the North Coast (which includes the Port Macquarie-Hastings), under the NSW Biosecurity Act. Bonny Hills Landcare has distributed pamphlets within the community outlining the pollen of the African Tulip can be fatally toxic to native bees and whole colonies and hives have been wiped out by exposure to the flowers. Mr Marchment commended the efforts of the Camden Haven community, as some people have chosen to remove trees from their property. "We're on top of it in the Camden Haven," he said. Other small trees in the area have been removed by Mr Marchment and his friends. Recently they worked to remove an African Tulip Tree from Wharf Street in Laurieton. For more information, please email Bonny Hills Landcare via hastingslandcare@midcoast.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/a6856c68-de82-47ad-b790-aaa8110063fb.jpg/r0_75_923_596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg