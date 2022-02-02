newsletters, editors-pick-list, Australia day Awards, 2022, Sue Baker, Environmental Citizen of the Year, Dunbogan Bushcare Group

A more than 20-year commitment to environmental projects in the area has earned Sue Baker an Australia Day award. She received the Environmental Citizen of the Year honour in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Australia Day Awards. Ms Baker, who was thrilled with the award, acknowledged her two extraordinary volunteer teams involved in long-running projects at Dunbogan and Crowdy Bay National Park. "They are just so extraordinarily hardworking and committed and I couldn't possibly accept the award without acknowledging their contribution," Ms Baker said. "It is also great to have the work itself recognised." She also recognised the efforts of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Hastings Landcare, National Parks and Wildlife Service and contractors. Ms Baker formed the Dunbogan Bushcare Group in 1999 with two major aims. They were to eradicate a severe bitou bush infestation along Dunbogan breakwall, and in conjunction with the council, build an access track to Gogley's Lagoon. The work has expanded into areas not even on the radar in the early days with about 12 volunteers dedicated to the project. They planted more than 5000 seedlings in the most degraded areas and undertook an erosion control project at Gogley's Lagoon. The team cleared an estimated 90 tonnes of prickly pear. Some 2600 rainforest seedlings will be planted in two degraded areas over the next 14 months. Ms Baker said roughly 20 hectares of habitat had been beautifully restored and the track had opened up public access to the Gogley's Lagoon swimming hole. "We are all just so thrilled to see the areas we have worked on come to life and the birds return," she said. "The place is just thriving." Ms Baker's involvement with another project - bush regeneration at Crowdy Bay National Park - dates back to 1999. She has coordinated a significant bush regeneration program in the Diamond Head-Kylie's Beach area and worked closely with National Parks and Wildlife Service to plan and execute large-scale restoration of Crowdy Bay National Park. "From hand weeding by volunteers on Diamond Head, together with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, we progressed that project to aerial spraying of bitou bush north along Dunbogan Beach and south all the way to Crowdy Head," Ms Baker said. The National Parks and Wildlife Service, volunteers and contractors are working across a variety of habitats covering several hundred hectares. NSW Environmental Trust awarded three grants, totalling $300,000 and each spanning four years, for work in the Dunbogan-Crowdy Bay National Park habitat corridor. "There is no way we could have achieved what we have without those funds," Ms Baker said. Other funding has also been received. Meanwhile, Ms Baker has coordinated the Clean Up Australia Day program at Laurieton foreshore for the past 17 years.

