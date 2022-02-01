news, latest-news,

Most of the girls didn't know each other's names when they hit the court for the first time at the Hockey NSW under-18 girls indoor state championships at Goulburn. By the end of the campaign, Port Macquarie had simply run out of legs although they give it a good crack. Unfortunately, the only three goals the girls conceded in the semi-final (a 3-1 loss to Sydney South) proved to be the only goals they conceded all tournament. But coach Ali Hudson was more than satisfied with the overall performance of a side that had to be thrown together in the days leading up as COVID wreaked havoc. They lost nine of their regular squad to COVID before a ball had even been hit. "We overcame a lot of adversity; normally we train on school grounds but we couldn't get in there so we had to train at Planet X with pylons that ran down middle of the field," Hudson said. "And then as the girls were walking onto the pitch, they were introducing themselves because they didn't even know the names of each other." Taree and Coffs Harbour sides suffered a similar fate, meaning their sides had to be withdrawn. Port Macquarie went through their round games undefeated where they scored 31 goals in the process. "Dom Toohey captained our team and did a fantastic job because it's hard when you don't know everyone's names," Hudson said. "Samantha Thresher was also solid between the backs and the forwards. Some of the girls were put into positions they're not used to. "We just ran out of legs. We only had one sub and traditionally in indoor you have two teams so you can run for five minutes and then make a substitute." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/324d34d5-ab8c-4335-b6d6-0cc571ad6b29.jpg/r0_237_3670_2311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg