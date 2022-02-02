newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Willie Lockwood thought his rugby league coaching days were over, but then he received a call from the Camden Haven Eagles and felt obligated to give back to the sport. The former Macleay Valley Mustangs premiership-winning coach will lead the Eagles as they prepare to rejoin the Group 3 competition this season. But there have been some on-field teething problems as the committee continues to work hard behind the scenes. "I can get players from here, there and everywhere but that's not good for the locals. The locals need to come and own their club," Lockwood said. "I'd like to get a side together, get all the locals back and get them to play some good footy. I don't like to see a club fold or struggle." Lockwood had his first training session with the Eagles last Thursday. "We have set some goals, but we've got to work hard for them," he said. Originally the club were set to play in the reserve grade competition before Lockwood and the committee decided they were going to aim higher. "I could have stayed home in Kempsey and coached reserve grade, but the players I can get don't want to play reserve grade," he said. "I also hope the locals come back and support that decision." While it is still early days, Lockwood knows it will be a challenge. "I think it's going to be a tough one, but we'll see what happens," The Group 3 season is set to kick off on April 24 when the Eagles host last year's minor premiers Wauchope at Laurieton. But for them to be competitive they need to have a couple of months of conditioning before the first game which has led Lockwood to put the call out. "Come and own your club; give them a chance," he said. Training is next to Laurieton Oval on Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm. "We don't know what's going to happen in a couple of weeks, but I don't want to see the club fold, not at all. I don't want to see any club fold."

