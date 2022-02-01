newsletters, editors-pick-list, Hastings Education Fund, Dr eliza Metz, eliza metz, doctor, intern, Western NSW Local Health District

Dr Eliza Metz has achieved her childhood goal of becoming a doctor after nine years of study. And the Hastings Education Fund helped Dr Metz make her university dream come true. Dr Metz received financial assistance through the fund which she put towards her University of New England residential college application fees and initial payments. "It would have been so much harder to set myself up without that boost," she said. "I do think it made the dream of going to uni attainable for me, and it gave me a bit more room to set myself up, because I worked all through my studies as well. "It was also like a sense of support by my community." The Hastings Education Fund provides financial assistance and support to help young people achieve their post-high school education, training and vocation aspirations. Dr Metz, now an intern or junior medical officer, completed her HSC at MacKillop College in 2011, worked during a gap year and embarked on a Bachelor of Biomedical Science in 2013 as a step towards a medical degree. Read more: An honours year followed and then she studied medicine through UNE. Dr Metz said it was her goal to study medicine from quite a young age. "It was really hard and very challenging but often I would find myself feeling like this is where I should be," she said. "I really feel like I came into my part of the world." Dr Metz, who has started as intern with the Western NSW Local Health District, is among a record number of new doctors to join the NSW Health system in 2022. The connections to people from different backgrounds, she said, and in different situations were part of medicine's appeal. "I love the combination of science and humanities and I am really passionate about communication," Dr Metz said. "I feel like medicine is where we really work hard on communicating good health messages and we've seen that so much in the past couple of years in the pandemic." Dr Metz said she was so appreciative to the Hastings Education Fund for giving her that initial boost, and nine and a half years later, she finally realised her dream. "It just would have been so much harder without their support," she said.

