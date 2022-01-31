news, latest-news,

Mid North Coast maintained their perfect start to the over-50s Doug Walters Cup with a 24-run win over New England in Port Macquarie on January 30. The Marlins were in early trouble at 4-54 before man of the match Scott Mallyon (35 not out) along with Glenn Kemp (27) and Paul Munro (16) guided them to a respectable 8-161. Michael Connolly (4-28) then ripped through the New England lower order as they were bowled out for 127 in the 37th over. Marlins' manager Greg Hall said Mallyon and Kemp's 60-run partnership for the sixth wicket proved invaluable. "Scott and Glenn had a really good partnership which gave us some leeway in the last five to 10 overs to hit a bit harder," he said. "Scott didn't try to hit the thing out of the park, there were no high-risk shots ... it was a very sensible innings. "He's still playing first and second grade for Wauchope which is a testament to someone who is 50-plus years old." Hall said Connolly's guile with the ball was what they needed after New England started the run chase impressively. "Conno slowed the ball right up which made it hard to hit, especially after the pace of Munro and Kemp." The Marlins head to Tamworth next before they return home to host the Mid North Coast Mudskippers on February 25 under lights at Oxley Oval. The highest-ranked team after the completion of their matches plays the winner of the southern division (Central Coast and Newcastle) in the final. "We're two from two; it's a good start," Hall said.

