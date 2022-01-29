Port Macquarie records covid-related death; 66 people in hospital

news, latest-news,

TWO people have died and four people are in intensive care as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD). The MNCLHD has confirmed the deaths of two people with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. One person in their 90s was from the Port Macquarie-Hastings Local Government Area (LGA) and the second person, aged in their 60s, was from the Coffs Harbour LGA. There were 323 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the MNCLHD to 8pm yesterday (January 28) - including 227 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 96 positive PCR tests. One hundred and forty cases are from Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA, 101 are from Coffs Harbour LGA, 45 are from Kempsey LGA, 23 are from Bellingen LGA and 14 are from Nambucca Valley LGA. There are 66 COVID-19 cases in Mid North Coast hospitals. There have been 14,798 cases reported in the district since June 2021. At Mid North Coast Health clinics, there were 205 tests conducted yesterday. Across the state, NSW authorities have recorded 49 new COVID-19 deaths in the latest 24-hour reporting period. NSW has now recorded more deaths in January this year - 653 - than it did all of last year - 609. There were 13,354 new cases up until 8pm Friday, 5426 of them from positive rapid antigen tests and almost 8000 from PCR swabs. There are 186 people in ICU, three fewer than Friday, and now 2693 people hospitalised, a drop of 44. If you have tested positive to COVID-19 here's a guide for managing it safely at home, if you are in a low risk category: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/.../managing-covid-at-home... For COVID-19 updates, including testing and vaccination clinic details and information about self-isolation, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/7c8dbf80-ca60-41b1-97b3-37b0a651e002.jpg/r1_0_608_343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg