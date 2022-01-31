news, latest-news, port macquarie, camden haven

Revive Lake Cathie are looking forward to an uplifting and positive year with a new council and new projects, according to new president Kate Aston. The group recently received a Port Macquarie-Hastings Australia Day Awards nomination for Community Group of the Year. The award was won by St Agnes' Catholic Parish Flood Recovery Group. "We congratulate St Agnes Catholic Parish for their flood relief efforts," she said. "I think moving forward it's a very positive year and council not just for Lake Cathie but also the whole local government area. "I think we will see many issues come out of the too hard basket, such as the orbital road, Lake Cathie, and Lake Innes. As a community we can find solutions this term, not next." Kate took on the role of president after the annual general meeting in December 2021. Revive Lake Cathie former president Danielle Maltman was elected to the Port Macquarie Hastings Council. "I've been on the RLC committee since the start. I've been involved in research and networking, looking at ways we can help the Lake Cathie and Lake Innes estuarine system. "We moved here in 2015, and at that point it was looking lovely but the drought hit and the lake became the Sahara Desert. I knew I had to stand up and do something to help it. "It's been a very big learning curve. There has been so much red tape along the way and there are so many agencies we need to check with and have accountability. It's nearly become too big an issue to handle. "Problems originally started when officials went against advice to drain lake Innes and join the two systems, since then there has been a multitude of problems. "Over the year bridges were designed and built. They created a dam wall effect so that the water systems now cannot flush out and work as they should work. "It's a very dynamic issue. We're still looking at working with council, agencies, the community and scientists to become a voice for the lake and advocate for the health of the lake." The group will be holding a Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 6. For more information or to volunteer email president@revivelakecathie.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rob.dougherty/62fa133a-cce8-444b-98c1-eef49b505fa1.jpg/r0_65_960_607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg