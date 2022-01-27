news, latest-news,

Captain Josh Hyde led the way with an unbeaten 27 as Macquarie Hotel claimed their sixth May Kelly Cup title with a seven-wicket victory over Wauchope RSL on January 26. Wauchope were dismissed for 60 in the 19th over before the Macca had little trouble chasing down the target in the 12th over for the loss of three wickets as Hyde claimed T20 premiership number eight. Hyde admitted it was a comfortable performance from his side although they took most chances that were offered, including two run-outs. "We had one of those days and when you're only chasing 60 you know if one bloke gets a little bit of luck and scores 20 or 30 at the top of the order the game is over," he said. "It was comfortable and that's how I wanted to do it because you don't want to give teams a sniff." He did acknowledge, however, that Wauchope were understrength with a few of their regular first graders unavailable. "They didn't have Nathan Lyon or the Adelt boys and that's no disrespect to those who played, but we didn't see the best of them and we weren't missing anyone." After the loss of a number of key early wickets, Wauchope captain Darren Bourke admitted they never gave themselves a chance. "They bowled pretty well and had a couple of half-chances which they took," he said. "Most teams don't take those chances around here, but our batting just didn't put a score on the board for a final." Matt Miller was the shining light for Wauchope with 15 and 2-6 off four overs while Ryan Bray (17) was the only other batsman to reach double figures. "We got a couple of poles early on, but they looked pretty comfortable," Bourke said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

