Port Macquarie's Town Beach came alive as hundreds flocked to the prime coastal location to mark Australia Day on Wednesday, January 26. Marine Rescue Port Macquarie organised the event on Australia Day as the finale in its Hastings Summer Waves markets. The enticing smell of a sausage sizzle wafted through the air, while people meandered their way through the market stalls, listened to live music entertainment and set up picnics on the grassed area. Isla Ottaway was part of the market crowd and said she was enjoying being out and about to celebrate the day. "It's a day for all of us to get together to celebrate Australia and what our country has done for us," the Crescent Head resident said. Meanwhile at Douglas Vale Historic Homestead, a crowd gathered to celebrate the day together while listening to live music and enjoying local wine. "The crowd today was a really nice surprise. We weren't sure whether we would get this many people, it's great to see," Douglas Vale Historic Homestead cellar manager Ron Hankin said. Visitors and locals were invited on tours through the grape vines in the morning, while local artists Pepperjack and the Coppertones provided the live tunes as part of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Live+Local program. For the Coppertones Jeff Hughes and Rob Geaney, January 26 marks the anniversary of their fist gig together. "It's fantastic to play out here. It has always been a great venue," Rob said. "Our first gig together was on Australia Day in 2020, so it's nice to be here and to be able to play for a live crowd," Jeff added. Residents' achievements and dedication was also celebrated at the 2022 Port Macquarie-Hastings Australia Day Awards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/40390faa-a25d-4a0a-aec0-5b85700fe768.jpg/r0_385_4032_2663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg