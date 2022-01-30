newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Training to save lives Vigilance and service, the honoured tradition of surf life-saving, was well expressed on Saturday afternoon at Flynns Beach, as many young men prepared themselves for duties ahead of when they obtained the bronze medallions, which signify their ability to act if needs be in the saving of life on our beaches. Council rejects Chamber plea Despite a vigorous protest from the business houses, Port Macquarie Municipal Council on Tuesday night voted seven to two to reaffirm its decision to erect a $70,000 Municipal Library on the present library site in Clarence Street. Tony Reed and Ken Wilson, representing the Chamber of Commerce, the 95-strong Horton Street Business Owners' Association and the Plaza Merchants' Association, urged the council to stand by an earlier undertaking to reserve the area for off-street parking. Mr Reed said that with 100 businesses operating in the area the council should preserve the whole of the present council car parks in Hay and Clarence streets and also acquire more land for car parking purposes. He said the volume of off-street parking necessary was for 100 businesses in operation in the area. Mr Reed asked the council to consider formulating a 20-year plan to provide adequate off-street car parking for the Horton Street shopping centre. To overcome the present overcrowding in the library, Mr Reed suggested the building be extended at a cost of approximately $5000, for a four- or five-year period. While this building was being added to, he submitted a thorough investigation should be made of the likelihood of a Crown land area becoming available as the eventual site for the library. The council should also, he said, consider alternative library sites generally. "I am not decrying the need for a library but questioning where it should be built," said Ald Huxley. Ald Huxley then moved and Ald Stevenson seconded a motion that council reaffirm its decision to build the library on the present library site. Ald St Clair and Ald J Howard opposed. Rural lots sold A rural grazing block, auctioned at Bonny Hills on Saturday afternoon, sold for more than nine times the reserve price. The 373-acre lot near Grants Head, sold for $35,100. The reserve price was $3800. More than 300 people attended the Crown Land sale on site. Later a 25-acre block, near North Haven Public School, sold for $27,000, more than three times the reserve price. Auction of 19 new home sites off Lake Road attracted less enthusiasm.

