Charles Sturt University has made more than 2300 offers to prospective students for courses at Port Macquarie in 2022. In demand courses for the Charles Sturt Port Macquarie campus include the Bachelor of Information Technology, Bachelor of Policing and Public Safety and the Bachelor of Social Work. There have been 2326 offers made to applicants to study at Charles Sturt Port Macquarie in 2022, which is an increase of 18 per cent. In total, Charles Sturt University has made more than 16,000 offers to prospective students who have applied to study with the university at its campuses and online in 2022. Offers are extended to Year 12 students according to the ATAR they received. This ranking is based on their performance in the 2021 HSC exams. Overall offers across the university for 2022 have increased by seven per cent, this includes almost 4000 offers through the Charles Sturt Advantage early offer program. Growth courses across the university include Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Education (K-12) and Bachelor of Social Work. There has also been a marked increase in applications to the Diploma of General Studies, which is a pathway course to undergraduate degrees. Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renee Leon said the number of applications the university had received during January was 13 per cent higher than in 2021. "We are pleased to see strong growth across a wide range of courses on our regional campuses, and many of our in demand courses in allied health, veterinary science and dental science are at capacity," she said. "Our strategic focus courses in agriculture, cyber security and information technology have also seen an increase in applications. "The number of offers made to prospective students to study at our campuses has increased to 7429 in 2022, coupled with more than 9000 offers made to online students." Prospective students are encouraged to phone the team of Charles Sturt student advisers on 1800 ASK CSU (1800 275 278), for support and guidance on courses, fees, accommodation and flexible study options. The team will be available from 9am to 5pm on weekdays.

