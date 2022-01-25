comment, Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams, TAFE NSW, careers, vocational education, Seniors Week, Premier's Gala Concerts, Shannon Noll

Local school leavers are being encouraged to explore their vocational education options at TAFE NSW Port Macquarie information sessions this January and February. Now that students have received their HSC results, it's the perfect time for young people to attend a TAFE NSW information session. Students can learn all about exciting courses on offer at TAFE NSW Port Macquarie through virtual and on-site information sessions. These include early childhood education and care, on January 28, nursing on February 1, and aged care on February 7. TAFE NSW is an obvious choice for school leavers who want training that is relevant and focused on job readiness. The information sessions will provide prospective students with an invaluable opportunity to explore the innovative range of course options at TAFE NSW. To register for an information session visit www.tafensw.edu.au/information-sessions. Get tickets or view the Premier's Gala Concert online Christine Anu, Shannon Noll and Phil Burton from Human Nature will lead the line-up for the highly anticipated Premier's Gala Concerts during this year's NSW Seniors Festival. Free tickets to the concerts at ICC Sydney on March 30 and 31, 2022, will be available through Ticketek from 9am this Friday, January 28. The NSW government hosts the Premier's Gala Concerts each year to thank seniors for their contributions to our communities. These concerts are hugely popular among our seniors as they provide a great opportunity for them to enjoy music and variety acts and have fun and meet new friends. The concerts will be live-streamed so that local residents who can't attend in person can still enjoy the shows. Tickets to the Premier's Gala Concerts can be booked at: www.ticketek.com.au or call 1300 130 613. For more information about the concerts (including the live-stream link), senior expo and other events and activities during the NSW Seniors Festival, visit www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au.

