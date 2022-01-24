news, latest-news, graffiti, Peta Pinson, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, 2022

An extraordinary meeting of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has been called to address increased levels of graffiti in the local government area. The meeting from 10am on Tuesday (January 25) follows talks with relevant stakeholders to discuss the growing graffiti problem. Mayor Peta Pinson will bring the issue before the extraordinary meeting with a 10-point recommendation on the agenda. Actions proposed include seeking grant funding to install CCTV cameras strategically in the Town Square and Town Green and a move to advertise an expression of interest for volunteers to join "graffiti busters" to assist the council with removing graffiti within an appropriate timeframe. The recommendation also proposes to request funds be made available through the existing asset maintenance budgets for monetary rewards to reduce the impact of graffiti and vandalism of council property. There is a proposal to develop a policy about the management of graffiti and vandalism in the area including the offer of a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the conviction of perpetrators who deface or damage council property. The increase in graffiti was discussed at the September 2021 council meeting. The January 25 extraordinary council meeting, the second in just under a fortnight, will be closed to the public as a COVID-safety measure. The meeting will be livestreamed on the council's YouTube channel. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/c8ee4f7e-7c6a-4b8f-95a7-d489bfb6f710.jpg/r0_86_960_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg