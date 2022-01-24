news, latest-news,

After landing her debut victory on Cool Missile at the circuit a fortnight ago, Shayleigh Ingelse was able to stride clear on Cecilia and claim a magnificent victory in the $65,000 Queen of the North at Port Macquarie on Friday. The promising apprentice was able to sit just behind Gold Bracelet in the early stages before the daughter of Darci Brahma raced clear down the home running to land the feature by just under two lengths. It was a wonderful early thrill for Ingelse to score on the Aleacia Bennett trained mare which provided only her second overall success and the excitement together with a beaming smile was on display for the large crowd in attendance. Cecilia dashed clear down the home running and was able to repel the late challenge of Chase My Crown to score with Tawfiq Lass sliding along the fence to land third in front of Off Her Roca. Empowerment was handily positioned throughout the race and was responsible for an even performance to finish just behind the placegetters in front of Oh Say while Gold Bracelet set the early tempo before yielding ground over the latter stages of the event. Cecilia has been a wonderful money spinner for connections and victory took her record to five wins and six placings from twenty appearances with a prizemoney tally of around $130,000. The program featured a day of multiple victories for jockeys and trainers alike with Koby Jennings and Cejay Graham responsible for riding doubles while Nathan Doyle trained two winners. The day commenced well for Jennings when the accomplished hoop was able to claim the opening event aboard the Nathan Doyle trained mare, Millennium Jewel, before steering Holy Tycoon down the crown of the track to break her maiden status for Todd Howlett later in the program. The Doyle stable enjoyed success later in the day when Madi Derrick drove Impulse Control along the fence with the Exceed and Excel mare scoring a comprehensive victory by around two lengths. Cejay Graham has recently returned to the saddle after an extended injury break and her first win of the card was a wonderful thrill as she was able to combine with her father, Peter, to land a narrow victory on Gold Card. This was the first win for the father and daughter combination as Gold Card was able to withstand the finishing effort of Whatever I Say to claim the second race by the long neck margin. The successful day continued when the popular hoop was able to steer Crowned Empress along the inside of Nevada Smoke and the John Sprague trained mare was able to stave off the late move of Boncassie to land a confident betting plunge. The wonderful strike rate enjoyed on the North Coast by the Allan Denham stable continued when Aaron Bullock was able to steer Fantasy Eagle into the clear to claim the Class 3 Handicap over Endorphins while Rocstar Boy finished powerfully to land the final event. The Port circuit recovered from the unsettled weather that featured over the previous week to provide an even surface for racing with winners coming from various positions throughout the afternoon. The next meeting to be conducted at the circuit is on Sunday 7 th February with a quality program featuring the Mid North Coast Racing Association Country Championship Preview. General admission tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on race day with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.

