First look at new Lake Cathie ambulance station

Our local communities have been given their first look at the new ambulance station in Lake Cathie with the building design unveiled. Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said, "This is a significant milestone in the NSW Government's commitment to build a new ambulance station in Lake Cathie representing a new service for the Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills community." Read more: Lights and sirens for Lake Cathie with new ambulance station locked in The Lake Cathie Ambulance Station is being delivered as part of the $232 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program by the NSW Government which is an investment in purpose-built and modern NSW Ambulance stations to support the clinical capability of our highly trained paramedics. "The purpose-built station located at 1379 Ocean Drive is being designed with input from local paramedics to support their clinical capability and ability to better meet the mobile emergency medical care needs of the Lake Cathie and Bonny Hills region," Mrs Williams said. "The Development Application for the new station was submitted to the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council late last year with construction expected to commence in the first half 2022." Following Planning Approval the next steps will include finalising the design and awarding the tender before construction begins. It is expected the new station will be operational by early 2023, after commissioning is completed. "Key features of the Lake Cathie NSW Ambulance station include internal parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles, relief accommodation for paramedics, an internal wash bay, administration, office, logistics and storage areas, and staff parking," Mrs Williams said. To date, 54 upgraded, rebuilt or new regional and rural ambulance stations have been announced under the RAIR program. Planning is underway for further new and rebuilt stations including Fairy Meadow, Forster, Medowie, Old Bar, Casino, Coffs Harbour, Ettalong, Kingscliff, Tamworth and Tumut. The $232 million RAIR program represents the largest investment in regional and rural NSW Ambulance infrastructure in the organisation's history.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/b90bdd97-3dbf-45dc-93e2-6742efed0c91.png/r0_369_7016_4333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg