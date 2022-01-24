newsletters, editors-pick-list, Port Macquarie Surfing History Association, pop-up shop, Dulhunty Arcade, surfing history museum, Glenn Dick

The Port Macquarie Surfing Museum has opened a new pop-up shop to a good response from the public. The new pop-up shop is located at the Dulhunty Arcade in the Port Macquarie CBD after the last pop-up shop location was sold and the group moved out. Port Macquarie Surfing History Association vice-president Glenn Dick said the Dulhunty Arcade pop-up shop had received good numbers through the doors and there was excellent support from the business community. "The people of NSW, who are mostly our visitors, realise there is no dedicated surfing museum for NSW," Mr Dick said. The Port Macquarie Surfing History Association is committed to realising its goal of a purpose-built surfing history museum. "We are extremely positive that the vision and the dream that was looked at many years ago will happen," Mr Dick said. The association explored several site options for its permanent purpose-built museum and remains focused on making a location at Oxley Reserve near the Mid North Coast Maritime Museum a reality. The museum, to be the first of its kind in NSW, will celebrate the surfing culture and the significant people and milestones throughout the surfing eras, under the plan. Mr Dick said the project was a very important tourist attraction in its own right. Meanwhile, the pop-up shop continues to boost awareness and showcases the evolution of surfing. "There is a huge groundswell of support from people from other regions and this tells us we are on the right track," Mr Dick said. He said prior to the COVID pandemic, surfers from across the globe were visiting the pop-up shop. International visitors came from locations including Japan, France, the USA and South Africa.

