Marine Rescue Port Macquarie has paused training and meetings are via Zoom as measures to keep members safe amid the Omicron outbreak. The unit is operating under level two risk management protocols for COVID safety. Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said the unit was operational only at this time. The radio base is operational around the clock, with COVID-safe measures in place, and the boat crew is available 24/7 with a minimum of crew. Mr Davies said the focus was staying operational. Marine Rescue Port Macquarie has been called out to about 25 rescues over the December/January period. "Most of our rescues have been from people out of the area," Mr Davies said. He said the boating safety message was getting out to locals with boaties from the area logging on with Marine Rescue when they headed out on the water. "It helps us look after them on the water," Mr Davies said.

