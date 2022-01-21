Port Macquarie Seniors Computer Group logs off for the last time

news, latest-news,

After over 20 years of operation the Port Macquarie Seniors Computer Group Inc is logging off. The group has closed due to the current president, Peggy McCauley, stepping down from her role after 10 years. With no one to take her place members had no choice but to close the doors. "The group is 22 years old and was started because there was a need for seniors to learn how to use computers and keep up with the new technology emerging at the time," Ms McCauley said. The aim of the group was to assist people aged from 55 to 90-years-old learn how to keep contact with their family or friends and also to teach them how to deal with government departments online. Ms McCauley joined the group in 2007 and became the president in 2012. "I took over the president role from Harry Bryant and at the peak of the group we had 250 members," she said. "We would hold classes every Thursday at the Port Macquarie Library and at one point we had to hold two classes a week because it was so busy." Recently the group's numbers have dropped to around 70 members. "We were able to continue our lessons during Covid. I would send the lessons out through email each Thursday and our members did it from home," Ms McCauley said. "It's very sad to have to close the group, especially having been part of it for so long." All of the equipment the group used for lessons has been sold to the members for use in their homes, with the money made being donated to three worthy charities. "Three charities were elected by the members and we will be dividing the money equally between Koala Conservation Australia Ltd, the Willing & Able Foundation and Cancer Council Australia. "We will be handing over the cheques in the next two weeks." Although technology has become a constant in many peoples' lives, Ms McCauley said there is still a need for seniors to learn how to use it correctly. "I feel that there is a great need for people of my generation to have access to technology and to learn how to use it," she said. "People still don't understand how it can be used and still have questions. It's sad that we will no longer have a support group for people willing to learn in Port Macquarie."

