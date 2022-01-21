Plans approved for upgrade at Hastings Secondary College

news, latest-news,

It is full steam ahead for the upgrade at Hastings Secondary College with the State Significant Development (SSD) now approved by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE). The upgrade at Hastings Secondary College involves work at both the Port Macquarie and the Westport campuses, delivering brand new facilities to meet the growing student and community needs. Read more: Stages 2 and 3 of the Port Macquarie campus upgrades have now been approved by DPIE and all the necessary planning consents for the Hastings Secondary College upgrade have been obtained. Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams said the upgrades at Hastings Secondary College are a wonderful addition to the area that will deliver modern resources to students now and into the future. "I'm excited to see these works underway to improve facilities for our students," Mrs Williams said. "This upgrade will deliver modern learning facilities to the community benefitting students now and into the future." The Port Macquarie campus upgrade will include new and upgraded learning spaces, new Technological and Applied Studies (TAS) facilities, new Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) building, a redeveloped school entry and a new shared use multi-sports facility in partnership with Police Citizens Youth Clubs (PCYC) NSW. "Over the past few months people would have seen Stage 1 works undertaken at the Port Macquarie Campus which involved the demolition of the old buildings. "Works will now start on Stage 2 of the multi-million upgrade," Mrs Williams said. The Westport Campus upgrade will deliver a relocated and upgraded administration office, new flexible learning spaces and a redeveloped school entry. The construction site will soon be established for the beginning of works for Stage 1 of the upgrade. Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the community was excited the longer-term need for local schools in the area is being met. "I'm proud that the NSW Government is delivering this major upgrade at Hastings Secondary College. It will benefit the school and the local community for years to come," Ms Mitchell said.

