Early preparations are underway to secure the return of the Comboyne Show in March this year. Comboyne Agricultural and Horticultural Society organisers have officially announced the annual weekend of family fun will take place on March 12 and 13. The show traditionally hosts exhibits in art, craft, photography, cooking, produce, flowers and poultry. Ring events and the annual dog show are also held on the weekend. Comboyne Show president Rod Fisher said the previous event had been cancelled in 2021. "We're getting into the preparations and the COVID guidelines for the show. Our entertainment hasn't been finalised yet but we know what is likely to happen on the day," he said. "At this stage it will be business as usual. The ring events are all organised with heavy horses, ponies, carts and the Mate McMillan Stock Horse Challenge on the Saturday. "The Sunday will have the sporting and jumping in the ring, while the pavilions will be open both days. "We have a new building up but it isn't quite completed yet. That's the multi-purpose building for the football club with disabled toilet block with showers. It will also function as an evacuation centre, which hopefully we will never need to use. "I think we were blessed to be able to hold our Comboyne Campdaft event late last year. We had three shots at holding it due to COVID guidelines and luckily we were able to hold it. We were really blessed and hopefully we will have the same luck for the show later this year." The show society is currently in the process of applying for funding through the NSW Government's $5 million Country Shows Support Package, according to Mr Fisher.

