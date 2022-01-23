newsletters, editors-pick-list, Australia day, 2022, Marine Rescue Port Macquarie, markets, Hastings Summer Waves, Douglas Vale, citizenship ceremony

Town Beach is set to be a hive of activity on Australia Day when the Hastings Summer Waves markets culminate with a final event. There will be a mix of market stalls from food to fashion and handmade creations along with live music, outdoor games, a reptile display by Reptile Solutions and an appearance by characters from The Poisoned Apple. Marine Rescue Port Macquarie has organised the event on Australia Day as the finale in its Hastings Summer Waves markets. The Australia Day market, which starts at 9am on Wednesday (January 26), will run through to about 8pm. Bill Roberts, James Bennett, Amara Crutcher and George Teasdell will provide musical entertainment. Event organiser Christi Dunkerton said the majority of the event would be on the grassed section at Town Beach but there would be plenty of space for families to come together on the sand. She said the COVID-safe community event would have a really relaxed vibe. Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said the volunteer organisation hoped to put on a really good day. "Remember to be COVID-safe, wear plenty of sunscreen and enjoy the day," he said. The community is also invited to celebrate Australia Day at Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard from 10am on Wednesday. The day will include live music and tours. There will be free live music on an outdoor stage from 11am into the afternoon with The Coppertones and Pepperjack providing the entertainment. Meanwhile, the Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremony will move online. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council received 19 nominations across five categories in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Australia Day Awards. Revive Lake Cathie, St Agnes' Catholic Parish Flood Recovery Group and The Wells Family (Stewart, Josh, Luke and Blake) are in the running for the Community Group of the Year honour. Susan Baker, Peter Fitzroy and Dr Deborah Geronimi are nominated in the Environmental Citizen of the Year category, while Billiejane Ashton, Georgia Instrell and Georgia Ryan are vying for Young Citizen of the Year. The Senior Citizen of the Year nominees are Larry Brook, Reg McGlashan, Daphne Salt, Holder Saunderz and Kingsley Searle. There are five nominees in the Citizen of the Year category - Sue Ashton, Ann Drury, Jamie Donovan, Jeanette McCoubrie and David Tunstead. An online ceremony will also congratulate 28 residents as they make their pledge of commitment to the nation and become Australian citizens.

