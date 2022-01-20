newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mid North Coast Local Health District Dietitian Richard Ball is passionate about creating positive eating environments for children and his research has been recognised by a well-known children's program. He's the coordinator of the Parents in Child Nutrition Informing Community (PICNIC) program, which was created to support new parents feeding their infants and toddlers on the Mid North Coast. Mr Ball's experience and knowledge on the issue recently saw him thrown into the spotlight, after he was approached by children's program Playschool, to help design and create an episode. "It was fun," Mr Ball said. "It was amazing to see how well resourced they were." Mr Ball's research has shown it's important for parents to take the pressure off their child to eat everything they put in front of them. "It's the parents' role to choose when to feed their child and what food they give them," he said. "But it's entirely the child's choice whether they eat the food and how much they consume. "If children don't necessarily eat much on a particular day, they will make that up on another day. "It's important for parents to trust their child, and know they are getting the right amount of food over the long term for them to grow and develop." Mr Ball said the behaviours involved in feeding are important. Like many others, Mr Ball's parents had the belief food was not to be wasted and everything on the plate had to be eaten. "That kind of thinking comes from food insecurity," he said. However, Mr Ball said these strategies don't work and can actually be counter productive in the long term. The PICNIC workshops are based online and one on one support is offered by dietitians throughout the year. Mr Ball said it's been rewarding to be apart of the program, given the positive outcomes parents are reporting and wide engagement from the community. For more information about the project or to register your interest, please visit the website www.picnicproject.com.au or email richard.ball@health.nsw.gov.au

