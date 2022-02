comment,

Now that the Orbital Road has been put to bed maybe it's about time we looked at encouraging people to get on the bus. The current service needs a serious upgrade- along the lines of, more direct routes from coastal towns to Port Macquarie including more frequency, more stops and better buses. I encourage you to contact Busways, Transport NSW, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, your local member and various Chamber of Commerce bodies. Jonathan Hearn Port Macquarie

