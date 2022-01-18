newsletters, editors-pick-list, port macquarie, port macquarie neighbourhood centre, biripi, Damon Moroney, Verqelle Fisher, Muston Street, Madden Close

Local artists and children are working together to paint two laneway murals and inspire the community in Port Macquarie. Port Macquarie artist Damon Moroney and local aboriginal artist Verqelle Fisher are painting the Muston Street to Madden Close laneway near the Port Macquarie Neighbourhood Centre. The project will adorn each laneway fence with seven Biripi totems and images of the surrounding landscape, while the path itself will be transformed with a reflective surface and bordering gardens. Miss Fisher said the project has been in planning for three months and members of the public are welcome to help paint on January 17 and 18. "We have all got together to make our community better. The laneway was previously overgrown and too dark to walk through for children," Miss Fisher said. "We're hoping it will represent the community coming together and people can be proud of what was achieved." Mr Moroney said the murals are set up as a paint-by-numbers canvas for members of the public and local children to paint. "This laneway was overgrown and created a bit of trouble, so this is a community wellbeing project," he said. "There will be a kangaroo, eagle and crab with the seven totems of the Biripi people. There will be mountains and a river to illustrate the story of the Biripi people. "We hope the project inspires achievement in the kids who take part. Anyone can paint their own piece of the mural and take pride in their own work." The project is supported by the NSW Department of Community Housing, Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council and the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rob.dougherty/e877f9f3-8b84-4b4b-877e-23e419870f3a.jpg/r0_26_960_568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg