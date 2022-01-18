newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie Community Preschool's managing director Megan Jones says parents can be reassured that a childcare service is a safe space for their children to attend. "In fact they're probably far safer than moving about the community and shopping centres," she said. NSW Health is reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases each day and the Early Childhood Education sector is navigating the new wave of the pandemic in 2022. NSW Health is encouraging parents who have children aged from five to 11-years-old to book in for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, which started on January 10. However there is no COVID-19 vaccination which has been approved for use for children aged under five-years-old. Ms Jones said the childcare service has strict protocols in place to protect vulnerable children and educators. "Educators are essential workers and I think we should also be known as frontline workers," she said. Early childhood services have been labelled by NSW Health as high risk settings, along with hospitals and aged care facilities. Under the Public Health Order, early childhood education and care educators and staff are required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. "In addition, people are not permitted to enter a NSW childcare service if they are not fully vaccinated," Ms Jones said. Educators also abide by other safety measures to mitigate potential spread by wearing masks, implementing thorough cleaning practices and teaching in a way which reduces large group gatherings. The NSW Department of Education is supplying Rapid Antigen Home Testing kits to services who are impacted by a positive case, to minimise disruption in education settings and ensure continuity of support for families. A NSW Department of Education spokesperson said new information had been issued to help childcare services determine the exposure risk of children and staff who have had contact with a positive case and expedite the response.

