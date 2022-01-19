news, latest-news, port macquarie, camden haven, laurieton, henry kendall reserve, henry kendall reserve parkrun, wauchope parkrun, port macquarie parkrun, parkrun

Hastings residents are set to hit the ground running as a new Parkrun opens in Laurieton. Organisers have officially announced dates for the launch of Henry Kendall Reserve Parkrun in Laurieton during February 2022. The free five km run or walk event will be held each Saturday at 8am at the reserve. Similar timed and social fitness events are held at Port Macquarie Parkrun and Wauchope Parkrun each Saturday. The new parkrun will conduct two trials on January 23 and January 30 before officially starting on February 5 and 12, according to Creek To Creek volunteers and race director Peter Nash. "It's been a frustrating journey and it will be three years since I first applied in April, however I know it's a great economy and community boost for the area," he said. "The social aspect and the Parkrun community support are phenomenal. "It's an out and back twice course. People often see koalas in the surrounding bushland and runners can enjoy lake views while they travel on gravel and boardwalk paths. "It's a beautiful walk and mostly in shade from the forest canopy." It's been a long road to fruition for Parkrun volunteers with more than 625 hours of repair work completed after the trial was damaged by major flooding in March 2021. The new Parkrun was initially scheduled to open in the 2021 Christmas holidays, however the official launch was postponed until February. Kew resident Dianne Moore, who has run 220 Parkruns, said the event opens up potential for new walkers or runners groups in the Camden Haven. "I started out pushing my daughter's first baby in a pram and I continued on afterwards. I do it now for the fitness and friendship," Mrs Moore said. "I can still walk if I want to and I love to see families and the grand kids doing it as well. Anyone can do it because it doesn't cost anything, all you need is a pair of joggers. "This is such a beautiful place to hold a Parkrun, I can't understand why we never had one before. You have to be dedicated to go to Port Macquarie or Wauchope because you have to leave Laurieton at 6.15am to get there. "People can now do a five minute walk or drive to get here and do this Parkrun." Henry Kendall Reserve Parkrun received $587 in funding to purchase a PA system and four handheld radios in March last year. They also received a $7000 from Healthy North Coast for lifetime insurance for the event.

