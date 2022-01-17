newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie's Town Beach and Flynns Beach have reopened today (January 17) following the cancellation of marine tsunami warnings for the state's coast and Lord Howe Island last night. On Sunday, all beaches along the NSW coast were closed as large waves rolled in following the Tonga volcanic eruption. The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that a hazardous surf warning remains in place for much of the NSW coast today (January 17) as small, unusual waves were expected to continue. A number of the state's beaches remain closed. The Port Macquarie SES Unit were out yesterday patrolling the situation, with a warning posted to their Facebook page urging residents to follow the rules. "The SES didn't have to carry out any local rescues yesterday, but we did have people out monitoring the conditions and they were on stand-by if needed," unit commander Michael Ward said. Senior lifeguard Kye Polverino said the majority of people followed the warnings yesterday and stayed out of the water. "We didn't have to perform any rescues yesterday and all of our beaches were closed to help keep people safe," he said. "There were a few people down at Town Beach on Sunday morning who went in to about their knees, but generally most people were following the rules." While Port Macquarie experienced rough surf throughout Sunday, the tide register at the river mouth also recorded irregularities due to the tsunami surges. "Down at the beach it didn't really look any different to what we would experience when we have rough surf," Mr Polverino said. While Town Beach and Flynns Beach have reopened today, the majority of Port Macquarie's beaches remain closed. "They're closed due to the rough conditions we're experiencing. We're expecting these conditions to continue over the next few days," Mr Polverino said. "The swell is expected to increase and we're reminding people to only swim between the flags and to watch for warning signs placed on the beach. "If there aren't any lifeguards on duty, then the beach is closed and locals are encouraged not to swim if that's the case. "We also encourage the public to ask us any questions when we're on duty. We're there to help."

