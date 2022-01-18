newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie's Jason Bryant was a family man with a big heart. The 55-year-old passed away suddenly on January 9. Mr Bryant was active within the Port Macquarie-Hastings community - including through his employment within the police force, and as a member of the Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club. Tacking Point SLSC president Mick Lang said Mr Bryant was an extreme waterman and arguably one of the best Inflatable Rescue Boat drivers on the Mid North Coast. Mr Bryant put his rescue skills into action when he was involved in a mass rescue on the Hastings River in 1999. Mr Bryant, who was a Senior Constable at the time, utilised an inshore rescue boat and with a colleague's assistance, continually entered the most hazardous section of the bar. They rescued members of the Port Macquarie Sea Rescue group, who had been thrown from their boat. As a result of his efforts, he received the New South Wales Police Service's most coveted honour, the Peter Stuckey Mitchell Award in 2000. Mr Bryant met his wife Deborah when he was 18-years-old and they were married for 33 years. The couple had three children - Joshua, Danielle, and Taylor. The family enjoyed annual trips to the Gold Coast and spent time at the local beaches and rivers in the Port Macquarie-Hastings. Mr Bryant served in the NSW Police force for 20 years and he was stationed at Armidale, Byron Bay and Port Macquarie. After leaving the force, Mr Bryant worked in a number of different roles and also developed his own business Seaside First Aid Training. Mrs Bryant said her husband loved the ocean but also enjoyed getting out into the bush. He went camping and on multi day hikes with his family and friends. Mr Bryant also enjoyed adventure motorbike rides, where he would often stop in the middle of nowhere to take in the scenery and the quiet environment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/d01c3a1f-201b-41c6-8618-486b0a7f4924.jpg/r4_0_1278_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg