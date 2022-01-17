newsletters, editors-pick-list, Adam roberts, deputy mayor, 2022, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Cr Adam Roberts has been elected as deputy mayor for the duration of this council term. There were two nominations for deputy mayor - Cr Roberts and Cr Rachel Sheppard - as part of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's extraordinary meeting on Thursday (January 13). It was the first meeting since the local government election in December. Cr Roberts was elected deputy mayor through an open voting process. This is second time Cr Roberts has served in the deputy mayor's role. Cr Roberts was deputy mayor in 2013-2014 when he represented council between 2012 and 2016. "It is an honour and a privilege to undertake this role for the second time," he said. Cr Roberts said he took a break over the last five years but he was really excited and energised to be back supporting mayor Peta Pinson. He publicly pledged his support to the mayor. "Thank you for your leadership, your advice, your friendship and I hope to be the best deputy mayor that you could have," Cr Roberts said. Cr Pinson congratulated Cr Roberts on his election as deputy mayor. The deputy mayor's term has been set to align with the mayoral term which runs through until September 2024. An amendment, put forward by Cr Sheppard, to set the deputy mayor's term as one year was lost. The deputy mayor is decided through a vote of the elected body, while the mayor is popularly elected.

