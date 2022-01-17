comment,

Local Aboriginal children and children from low income families will have additional support to participate in 600 hours of quality early childhood education in the two years prior to school. Six services will receive grants to allow local preschool students to engage and learn in their earliest years. Grants of up to $10,000 have been approved for a range of activities to support Aboriginal children and children from low income families in a preschool program. Successful applicants: Port Macquarie Community Preschool, Port Macquarie Community Pre-school Annex, Goodstart Early Learning Port Macquarie, St Joseph's Preschool and Long Day Care Centre, Joey's House Early Education Centre and St Agnes Preschool and Long Day Care Centre. For the first time, multifunctional Aboriginal children's services and Aboriginal child and family centres operating in NSW were included in this program. Funds may be used for activities that improve participation in early childhood education, including working with local Aboriginal community members to conduct Aboriginal art programs, and providing breakfast programs. The grants will enable services to provide educational activities to strengthen the foundation of children's learning in the crucial pre-school years and to provide access to specialised staff to deliver targeted support to local children. The NSW government is committed to increasing educational access to quality early childhood education services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/ed489daf-ab33-4c42-b547-0f24ee70c419.jpg/r204_275_2486_1564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg