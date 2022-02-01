What's On: Your events guide for the Mid North Coast

featured,

GOT AN EVENT? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT DETAILS or email portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Until February 26: Sunset Summer Show. Sunset Gallery in Port Macquarie is hosting an exhibition celebrating the feeling of Summer, it will run through the complete months of Summer. Entry is free and all artworks are available for sale on the spot. A collaborative exhibition with an ebb and flow of artists & artworks, artists are given the opportunity to showcase their Summer pieces selling straight off the wall at the time of purchase meaning art patrons can take their treasure home then and there with no waiting for the exhibition to finalise. This allows artists the chance to replace anything sold with new works currently in progress giving them maximum opportunity within the gallery during the Summer show. Every Friday until March 25: 'Dinner in the Vines' - with Live Band from 7pm. Angie Lee' and Le Trio. Come and enjoy a relaxed evening, dining and listening to live music on the verandah. Old School Classic covers with an easy-listening vibe, complimenting Fine French food in the Inneslake Vineyard. From February 25 until March 20: Oliver! 2pm & 8pm (12 shows!) @ The Players' Theatre, Port Macquarie. Tickets at: www.glasshouse.org.au February 4: Bliss N Eso - The Sun Tour at Panthers Auditorium, Port Macquarie Panthers, Bay Street, Port Macquarie, 8pm Tickets at: www.portmacquarie.panthers.com.au February 5: MONO: A Three-Person On-Man Show Glasshouse Theatre, Clarence Street, Port Macquarie. At 2pm & 7.30pm Tickets via www.glasshouse.org.au February 5: Red Hot Summer Tour. The show features an all-star line-up of Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney. On the green at waterside Westport Park, this event usually sells out, so you'd better get in quick and organise your weekend in Port Macquarie. Tickets here. February 6: An Afternoon of Shakespeare Comedy 'Free' 1pm to 3pm - Theatre Oz - Unit 3, 1a Blackbutt Road, Port Macquarie Limited spaces, Bookings essential at: www.theatreozpm.com.au February 9: Mindful Bedtime Reading returns to Zoom. Join Kate as she takes readers through Thich Nhat Hanh's 'No Mud, No Lotus: The Art of Transforming Suffering from 8-9pm via Zoom at the Port Macquarie Library. Please register here. February 11: The Myth of Freedom from Fear and Anxiety with Lama Choedak Rinpoche. Life is full of fear and anxiety without which one could never make any discovery let alone overcome the challenges. It is through fear and anxiety we learn to become strong, compassionate and wise. In this talk we will hear from a Buddhist master who will give us insights into how to deal with emotional distress. From 6pm at Port Yoga Studio. Cost is $10 or $8 concession. Inquiries: Peter on 0409928658 or email pandjmorgan@ozemail.com.au February 11: Exhibition Opening: Liam Benson & Anna-Wili Highfield. Glasshouse, Port Macquarie 6pm-8pm. These two leading contemporary artists have each explored our local area or engaged with our community to create these magnificent works on display. Liam Benson You Already Know - on view Saturday February 5 to Sunday April 24, 2022. Anna-Wili Highfield Mating Dance - On view Saturday February 12 - Sunday May 1, 2022. Our Exhibition Openings provide local and invited artists with an opportunity to network among other creatives and celebrate their achievements. Bookings essential. February 12: Simon Kinny-Lewis Band with Ruby Blunt from 7-10pm at the Old Butter Factory, Telegraph Point. www.trybooking.com February 12-May 1: Exhibition: Anna-Wili Highfield, Mating Dance at the Glasshouse Port Macquarie. Mating Dance by Anna-Wili Highfield is an installation of courtship formations. The sculptures pay homage to the Brolga - Australia's principal dancing bird. Suspended like marionettes, the birds are sewn from waxed cotton and have stopped mid-ballet. They gesture call, response and mimicry. Composer and Musician, Bree Van Ryke has created an accompanying sound work. Bree's piece will intermittently shock the dancing birds, with music inspired by the Brolga's bold honking. This sacred bird has forever inspired stories and dance from Australia's First Nations people, who in shared spirit see and feel it. Anna-Wili's aim is to engineer a moment of contact with nature, in a way that emphasises similarity of form and consciousness shared by both humans and animals. February 12: Expressive Art Through Music and Movement with Viviannne Hazenveld at Mid North Coast Community College / MakerSpace Port Macquarie, 4 Albert Circuit, Port Macquarie from 2.30pm-5.30pm. www.viviannehazenveld.com February 12: Port Macquarie and Districts Family History Society meeting at CC MacAdams Music Hall from 1.30pm. Genealogist, Shauna Hicks will speak about 'Finding Grandpa' via Zoom. The meeting will be a hybrid meeting combining both physical attendees and participants via zoom. Numbers in the hall are limited so bookings are essential, but members can book by calling 0475 132 804 or emailing president@pmdfhs.org.au. Visitors are most welcome. Details can be found via https://pmdfhs.org.au. People attending MacAdams must be double vaxxed and will be required to wear a mask. February 12: James Blundell - Greatest Hits Tour at 7.30pm Laurieton United Services Club, 2 Seymour Street, Laurieton Tickets at: www.laurietonclub.com.au February 14: Valentine's Day Dinner 6pm Billabong Zoo with a three course dinner and entertainment. Bookings online at: www.billabongzoo.com.au February 14: Valentine's Day Dinner at The Westport Club from 6pm. Phone to book at reception 6588 7201 February 15: Join author Carol Major sharing her memoir 'The Asparagus Wars' at 2.30pm Port Macquarie Library Meeting Room. Please register at: mnclibrary.org.au/whats-on February 18: Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars - Westport Park, Port Macquarie. Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is Australia's largest free outdoor cinema program and it's returning to Port Macquarie! The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of family friendly entertainment and activities before the blockbuster movie Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) screens at sundown. www.newcastlepermanent.com.au/cinema February 18: Nick Garbett - The Glider Band with special guest Greg Sheehan from 7.30pm - 10.00pm at Wauchope Community Arts Hall. Tickets here. February 19: Prada Clutch's: All Drag Revue. Glasshouse, Port Macquarie 8pm. Flanked by gorgeous men, Australia's six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch & her 'girls' pay tribute to the history of Aussie drag - in concert. February 19: Join author Anna Featherstone as she launches her new book 'Look It's Your Book' a title to help writers understand and take control of their writing and publishing journey from 2pm at the Port Macquarie Library Meeting Room. Please register. February 19: Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley Duo from 7.30pm at Wauchope RSL Club. Tickets at: https://www.outix.co/tickets/event/adam-brooke February 19: 'Night Fever' The Bee Gees Rival Show from 8pm at Laurieton United Services Club. Tickets at: www.laurietonclub.com.au February 20: 'The Kings Voice' Gordan Hendricks from 2.30pm Panthers Auditorium, Port Macquarie. February 22: Seniors and Retirees Big Day Out from 11am Port Cruises Rhythm Boat, Town Wharf (end of Clarence Street, Port Macquarie). February 22 and 23: The Wharf Revue: CAN OF WORMS 8pm at the Glasshouse Theatre. February 22: Join Penny for 'Book of the Month' discussing Brene Brown's 'Dare to Lead' 6pm at the Port Macquarie Library Meeting Room. Please register. February 24, 24, 26: Bonsai Exhibition 9.30am at Port Macquarie Panthers Auditorium. February 25-27: NSW Junior State Cup, Port Macquarie. February 25: Open Mic Night 7.30pm to 9.00pm - Theatre Oz in Port Macquarie. Tickets available at http://eventbrite.com.au February 25: Hayley Jensen 'Breakin' Hearts Tour' at 8pm Laurieton United Services Club. Tickets at: www.laurietonclub.com.au February 26: Party Megamix Night from 6pm to 9pm Port Cruises Rhythm Boat, Town Wharf. February 26: Ultimate Jimmy Barnes Experience 'Barnes Storm' from 7.30pm at Laurieton United Services Club. Tickets at: www.laurietonclub.com.au March 5-6: Port Macquarie Running Festival. Whether you are an elite athlete, jogger or walker there is an event for you. The event will be staged from the Port Macquarie Town Green area, with courses spanning from Town Beach to Settlement Point areas. For more go to www.portmacquarierunningfestival.com.au March 5: Melinda Schneider: Love Songs at the Glasshouse, Port Macquarie. Multi Golden Guitar Award winner and chart-topping singer/songwriter, Melinda Schneider, presents Love Songs: an intimate two-hour concert production featuring Melinda's Golden Guitar winning hits plus the greatest love songs from some of Melinda's most cherished singer/songwriters. March 18: Echoes of Pink Floyd: A Journey Through Time at the Glasshouse, Port Macquarie. Australia's largest scale Pink Floyd concept act Echoes of Pink Floyd will take audiences on a musical and visual journey from Pink Floyd's earliest days as darlings of 1960's London's psychedelic underground, all the way to their 1990s powerhouse performances as the undisputed masters of stadium rock. In addition, the show will provide insight into the amazing evolution of the seminal English prog rockers throughout their history. The searing, soaring music and heart-wrenching but deeply contemplative lyrics reflecting Pink Floyd's own journey as they charted their way through life's twists and turns, triumphs and disappointments. March 18: Nitro Circus Live at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium, Boundary Street, Port Macquarie. Nitro Circus: You Got This is an explosive, high-adrenaline action sports spectacular starring the best athletes in FMX, BMX, Skate, Scooter, and more - and it is all coming to Port Macquarie for one night only. Witness Nitro's thrill-loving daredevils brave the world's largest jumps as they launch 60 feet into the air. Be there live when they attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagined could fly. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record-breaking attempts every night. Get your tickets now and step into the action-packed world of Nitro Circus. Tickets here. March 19: Port Macquarie will host some of the region's finest deep and tech house DJs under the banner of "Mi Casa Su Casa", Port Macquarie's newest outdoor music festival at Town Beach reserve, Port Macquarie. sucasaentertainment.com.au March 25-27: NSW Touch Association State Cup. The NSW Touch Association will host the Annual State Cup in Port Macquarie. The State Cup is the premier Touch competition for New South Wales Touch affiliates, offering affiliates from across New South Wales an excellent competition for the states most talented players, coaches, referees and administrators. March 26: Ladies Long Lunch. Enjoy delicious cheese and charcuterie, grazing platters and dessert while you listen to talented local music, play games or relax in the sunshine. Sip on boutique wines, craft beer, cocktails, alcoholic ginger beer or soft drink from the bar (free glass of sparkling wine on arrival). Make new friends or celebrate with old friends. Long Point is a stunning vineyard with rolling lawns and lush vines. Lunch will take place over 4 hours under our large marquees on the wooden deck and in our picnic area. This event has limited spaces so don't wait to book! $5 from each ticket sold will go to the Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Service in Port Macquarie. March 27: Trails and Tails at Lot 196 Pembrooke Road, Telegraph Point. This may be your first official trail run with your dog or you may be old pros at trail racing together. So what do you need to know?You have options either 21km, 14km, 7km or a short options for the beginners 4km. The Course (7km) has about 108m of elevation per lap, so it is quiet flat. Your best friends have tons of energy, but it can be a new experience consistently running alongside you in a race endurance format, so pick a race that is suited to your dogs fitness level. www.trailsandtails.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ppNWdZhTTkjhqMUVsrRSd4/9c0481e8-9797-43da-962f-be8ae4b3e639.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg